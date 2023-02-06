Mugshots : Madison County : 2/03/23 – 2/06/23

Brandon Upchurch Brandon Upchurch: Driving on revoked/suspended license

Alexis McClain Alexis McClain: Forgery, identity theft, theft of property under $1,000

Brayland Anderson Brayland Anderson: Aggravated robbery

Brian Powell Brian Powell: Public intoxication

Brianna Alsup Brianna Alsup: Driving under the influence



Carl Cole Carl Cole: Failure to appear

Carl Smith Carl Smith: Violation of probation

Cody Compton Cody Compton: Driving under the influence, open container law

Cody Kapitancek Cody Kapitancek: Driving under the influence

Dana McDaniel Dana McDaniel: Theft under $999



Desmond Pruitt Desmond Pruitt: Aggravated robbery

Dominique Mitchell Dominique Mitchell: Failure to appear

Donna Wade Donna Wade: Driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law

Francesca Cole Francesca Cole: Schedule VI drug violations, violation of probation, unlawful drug paraphernalia

Hannah Smith Hannah Smith: Violation of community corrections



Isaiah Lyles Isaiah Lyles: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, open container law, resisting stop/arrest

Jacqueline Lightfoot Jacqueline Lightfoot: Criminal trespass

Jason Gans Jason Gans: Simple domestic assault

Jeremiah Fields Jeremiah Fields: Failure to appear

John Floyd John Floyd: Sex offender registry violations



Johnathan Henshaw Johnathan Henshaw: Driving under the influence

Kala Bailey Kala Bailey: Failure to appear

Keyanna Cogshell Keyanna Cogshell: Failure to appear

Lakendrick Callaway Lakendrick Callaway: Assault

Larry Mays Larry Mays: Violation of probation



Lorri Wilson Lorri Wilson: Schedule II drug violations, schedule VI drug violations

Matlida Crofett Matlida Crofett: Assault

Ronald Divilbiss Ronald Divilbiss: Public intoxication

Theresa Carver Theresa Carver: Violation of probation

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 2/03/23 and 7 a.m. on 2/06/23.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.