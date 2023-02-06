Mugshots : Madison County : 2/03/23 – 2/06/23 33 minutes ago WBBJ Staff, Brandon Upchurch Brandon Upchurch: Driving on revoked/suspended license Alexis McClain Alexis McClain: Forgery, identity theft, theft of property under $1,000 Brayland Anderson Brayland Anderson: Aggravated robbery Brian Powell Brian Powell: Public intoxication Brianna Alsup Brianna Alsup: Driving under the influence Carl Cole Carl Cole: Failure to appear Carl Smith Carl Smith: Violation of probation Cody Compton Cody Compton: Driving under the influence, open container law Cody Kapitancek Cody Kapitancek: Driving under the influence Dana McDaniel Dana McDaniel: Theft under $999 Desmond Pruitt Desmond Pruitt: Aggravated robbery Dominique Mitchell Dominique Mitchell: Failure to appear Donna Wade Donna Wade: Driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law Francesca Cole Francesca Cole: Schedule VI drug violations, violation of probation, unlawful drug paraphernalia Hannah Smith Hannah Smith: Violation of community corrections Isaiah Lyles Isaiah Lyles: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, open container law, resisting stop/arrest Isaiah Lyles: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, open container law, resisting stop/arrest Show Caption Hide Caption Jacqueline Lightfoot Jacqueline Lightfoot: Criminal trespass Jason Gans Jason Gans: Simple domestic assault Jeremiah Fields Jeremiah Fields: Failure to appear John Floyd John Floyd: Sex offender registry violations Johnathan Henshaw Johnathan Henshaw: Driving under the influence Kala Bailey Kala Bailey: Failure to appear Keyanna Cogshell Keyanna Cogshell: Failure to appear Lakendrick Callaway Lakendrick Callaway: Assault Larry Mays Larry Mays: Violation of probation Lorri Wilson Lorri Wilson: Schedule II drug violations, schedule VI drug violations Matlida Crofett Matlida Crofett: Assault Ronald Divilbiss Ronald Divilbiss: Public intoxication Theresa Carver Theresa Carver: Violation of probation The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 2/03/23 and 7 a.m. on 2/06/23. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...emailPrintFacebookTwitterLinkedin