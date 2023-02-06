Warm Again Tuesday, Showers & Storm Threat Back on Wednesday

West Tennessee saw a beautiful finish to the weekend and a really nice start to the work week. Most of us will stay dry and nice tomorrow but the clouds will return overnight. The storm threat will ramp up again Wednesday afternoon and evening across the Mid South, a few storms could be strong. We will have the latest forecast details on the storm threat and it appears a cooler weekend will be on the way as well. Catch the full forecast right here.

TONIGHT:

Temperatures will remain seasonably warm tonight with overnight lows only falling down to the upper 40s. The winds will be a bit breezy at times and come out of the south, but overall it is looking like a really mild night. Clouds will increase as the night goes on across the Mid South though. Showers are NOT in the forecast tonight.

TUESDAY:

Tuesday looks to be another warm day across West Tennessee with high temperatures again reaching the mid 60s. Expect mostly cloudy skies but the showers for the most part will stay west of the Mississippi River on Tuesday. Some could slowly drift to the east on Tuesday night but most of us will miss out on the rain until Wednesday. The winds will be a bit breezy at times and come out of the southwest between 10-15 MPH. Tuesday night lows will be warm and only fall into the low 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

The warmer weather will continue on Wednesday but as the cold front gets a little closer, some storm activity could fire up into the afternoon and evening hours. Rain showers and some storms are coming, but overall the severe weather threat as of now is just a marginal risk (1/5) for sections of West Tennessee. We could see the risk expanded to cover all of West Tennessee and an upgrade to a (2/5) looks possible, but we will see what future forecasts show over the next 48 hours.

Highs on Wednesday will again reach the mid 60s and overnight lows will drop down to around 50°. The winds will come out of the southeast but should shift to the northwest overnight as the front begins to move through. Most of the rain will have moved out by sunrise Thursday morning. Clouds will be thick during the majority of the day.

THURSDAY:

A few early morning showers could linger into the day on Thursday but we should be dry for most of the day. Expect mostly cloudy skies to start but there will be a few breaks in the clouds at times into the afternoon. Highs on Thursday will reach the upper 50s before falling during the day and down to around 40° by Friday morning. The winds will come out of the west during the day and out of the northwest into Thursday night.

FRIDAY:

The trickiest forecast this week so far looks like it is going to be on Friday. The cold front to bring the mid week rain is connected to a large low pressure system that could drift far enough south late in the week to bring one last push of showers our way. If it does, depending on the timing, there is a chance for a brief wintry mix or light snow showers or just a cold rain. But overall confidence in that happening right now is low. Chances sit at 20% currently for showers on Friday; but we will be watching the forecast closely this week as the system gets a little closer. Highs on Friday will only reach the mid 40s and Friday night lows will dip down below freezing to around 30°. Mostly to partly cloudy skies are expected on Friday.

THE WEEKEND:

The sun finally is going to come back out this weekend due to high pressure moving back on in. But the high pressure is going to sit to our north keeping a brisk northerly breeze around on Saturday keeping the temperature down. Highs on Saturday will only make it to the low to mid 40s with Saturday night lows falling back down into the 20s again. The winds will shift back to the south on Sunday starting a warming trend again but we should see more clouds on Sunday as well. Highs on Sunday will make it back up into the 50s and Sunday night lows will fall down to around 40° staying above freezing. We are NOT expecting any rain or snow this upcoming weekend.

FINAL THOUGHT:

After the coldest Christmas in decades here in West Tennessee, warmer weather returned for the start of the new year, but some cooler weather will move in to wrap up the month and stick around into February. The next chance for rain and storms is coming in the middle of this week, no winter storms are currently in the forecast but some flurries could be possible Friday. You need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

