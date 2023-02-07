Conger holds ribbon cutting for campaign office

JACKSON, Tenn. — Mayor Scott Conger held a ribbon cutting for his campaign office for his mayoral candidacy.

Conger has announced his plan to run for Jackson mayor once again. Community leaders and supporters of Conger were in attendance.

He says he’s excited for what’s going on in Jackson. He says for the first two years, he’s felt like he couldn’t do as much as he wanted due to COVID-19.

And now that the pandemic has let up, Conger says Jackson has great momentum and is in a positive direction for the future.

“As we have more businesses come in and more people come in, we’re competing for people not just locally and regional, but nationwide. And how we make those strategic investments going forward by providing quality of life for people and the things that went on the first time right? Being inclusive transparent and efficient,” Conger said.

Conger’s campaign headquarters is located on 112 North Liberty Street in downtown Jackson.

