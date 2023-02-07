Elizabeth Taylor Henry Short, age 82, resident of Somerville, Tennessee and wife of the late George Lee Henry and the late Leslie Leon Short, departed this life Sunday evening, February 5, 2023 at her home.

Elizabeth was born October 13, 1940 in Somerville, the daughter of the late Marvin Taylor and Irene Norton Taylor. She graduated from Fayette County High School in 1958 and continued her education at Freed-Hardeman University in Henderson. She received her bachelor’s degree from Memphis State in 1970. Elizabeth began teaching in 1961 and was a teacher at Fayette Academy in Somerville from 1970 until her retirement in 2015.

Mrs. Short was married June 3, 1961 to George Lee Henry and he preceded her in death on August 7, 2014. She was later married to Leslie Leon Short who preceded her in death on August 23, 2021. She was a member of Somerville Church of Christ. She enjoyed playing pinecone soccer with her grandchildren, gardening, reading and teaching children.

Mrs. Short is survived by her daughter, Beverly Curland (Michael) of Oakland, TN; her sister, Carolyn Mitchell (Richard) of Somerville, TN; and two grandchildren whom she loved dearly, Danielle Elizabeth Curland and Robert Henry “Bobby” Curland. She also leaves her caregiver, Susanne Steel.

In addition to her husbands and parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Danny Lee Henry and her brother, Don Taylor who died in 1984.

A Celebration of Life Service for Mrs. Short will be held at 3 P.M. Saturday, February 11, 2023 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. The officiant will be Ryan Manning and the music leader will be Nathan Green. Interment will follow in the Somerville City Cemetery. A visitation for Mrs. Short will be from 5 to 7 P.M. Friday, February 10, 2023 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

The family requests that memorials be directed to Somerville Church of Christ, 15925 U.S. Highway 64, Somerville, TN 38068, St. Jude Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or the Alzheimer’s Association, 699 Oakleaf Office Lane, Memphis, TN 38117.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.