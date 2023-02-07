Jaleesa Shala Williams
Funeral service for Jaleesa Shala Williams, age 31, will be Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 11:00 AM at St. John MB Church in Stanton, TN. Burial will follow in St. John MB Church Cemetery in Stanton, TN.
Ms. Willimas died, Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.
Visitation will be Friday, February 10, 2023 from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Ms. Williams will lie-in-state at St. John MB Church in Stanton, TN, Saturday, February 11, 2023 from 10:00 AM until time of service.
For additional information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.