Jerry Don Sanders, age 77, resident of Eads, Tennessee, went to be with his Lord and Savior on February 3, 2023.

Jerry was born January 18, 1946 in McNairy County, Tennessee, the son of the late William H. Sanders and Georgia Wolfe Sanders. He graduated from Selmer High School and served his country in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. After 33 years, he retired from Memphis Light, Gas & Water as Supervisor of the Meter Reading Department.

Jerry was an avid golfer. He also coached baseball, football and basketball youth leagues. He was a member of Hickory Withe Baptist Church in Eads.

Mr. Sanders is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Rhonda Sanders; their son, Grant Sanders (Heather); and his grandchildren who brought him daily pride, great joy and much happiness – granddaughter, Kiele Sanders and grandson, Kale Sanders. He also leaves two brothers, Bill Sanders (Jo) of Bon Aqua, TN and Sam Sanders (Sue) of Lakeland, TN.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Frances Phelps, Becky Sanders and Johnnie Crouch; and his brother, John H. “Holly” Sanders.

The family will receive relatives and friends from 11 A.M. to 12 noon Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. Funeral Services with Military Honors will be at 12 noon Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. Interment will follow in the Falcon Cemetery at Selmer, Tennessee.

