Kenneth B. Newsom
Funeral service for Kenneth B. Newsom age 62, will be Friday, February 10, 2023 at 12:00 PM in The Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Clover Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mr. Newsom died, Monday, January 30, 2023 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.
Visitation will be Thursday, February 9, 2023 from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM with a tribute from 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home.
For additional information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.