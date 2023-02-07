Mostly Rain Free Today, Storms Arrive By Tomorrow Morning

Weather Update: Tuesday, February 7th

Good Morning West Tennessee. We start out in the upper 40s and lower 50s over the area this morning along with mostly cloudy skies. We can’t rule out rain all together as there will be a 20% chance of a stray shower mainly north in the afternoon but most will escape the rain today. Temperatures continue to be warmer the next few days as well as Spring Like weather continues through Thursday of the work week. Storms look to be likely tomorrow as early as the morning hours. A few strong storms will be possible as well.

TODAY:

Variable cloudiness with a few peeks of sunshine. Highs approaching the mid 60’s and south winds of 10 to 15 mph. A slight chance of showers northward into the afternoon. Chance of rain around 20%.

Rain chances will be lower today but near 100% by tomorrow morning.

TONIGHT:

Tonight looks mostly dry with the slight chance of showers along the Tennessee/Kentucky line. Lows around 50 and light south winds. Chance of rain around 20%.

TOMORROW:

Rain and storms likely with locally heavy rainfall and a storm or two could become strong to severe so be weather aware tomorrow. Highs in the lower 60’s.

STORMS RISK:

A severe weather threat will exist tomorrow as well in the morning and evening with a 1 out of 5 risk for all of west Tennessee. Damaging winds and heavy rainfall seem to be the most likely threat with any of the storms which look to come in late morning and again in the afternoon and evening hours.

Localized flooding may also occur so stay with the StormTeam through the day online and on air for the latest!

Thursday looks to have a break from the rain but another round of light rain on Friday afternoon may turn over to some light snow or flurries by the evening as Winter finally makes a return by Friday evening.

Drier weather for the Saturday and Sunday but colder. Lows in the upper 20’s and highs in the mid 40’s.

