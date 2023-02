Mugshots : Madison County : 2/06/23 – 2/07/23

Mildred Taborn Mildred Taborn: Schedule I drug violations

Gustavo Cruz Gustavo Cruz: Failure to appear

Crystal McCory Crystal McCory: Assault

Derrian Vinson Derrian Vinson: Aggravated assault

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 2/06/23 and 7 a.m. on 2/07/23.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.