Student art exhibit open at The Ned

JACKSON, Tenn. — You can support local college artists through an art exhibit.

The Ned is hosting the UpstARTS! Collegiate Student Art Exhibition this month.

The art is being featured in the Ned’s main gallery, with work from students at the University of Tennessee at Martin, Freed-Hardeman University, and other surrounding colleges.

And in the upstairs gallery, the Griot Collective of West Tennessee is presenting their “Rhyme and Reason: A Myriad of Poetic Voices.”

One local student artist shared how it feels to have her work on display.

“Very exciting. This is actually the first time I’ve had it on display for more than just like my family members to see. So kind of nervous, but very exciting,” said Leilani Baker, a student artist.

Both exhibits will be available for viewing through the end of the month.

