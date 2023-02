Tuesday Night Buckets Buzzer Beater Finish!

South Side Hawks defeat the Crusaders of Liberty 55 to 36.

Lady Hawks of South Side defeat the Lady Crusaders of Liberty 55 to 24.

Lady Cavaliers of Crockett County defeat the Lady Choctaws of Dyer County 55 to 53

Dyer County defeats Crockett County 78 to 71.