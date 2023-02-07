University offering free class on blues

JACKSON, Tenn. — The University of Memphis Lambuth is hosting the Blues at Lambuth, Master Class Series.

The free weekly music education program started Tuesday and will run through April 4 at the Wilder Student Union.

Each class highlights a different aspect of blues music and offers a hands-on experience.

The series includes an exploration of the genre’s history, how to play instruments, a poetry workshop, and more.

The event will conclude with an open mic night, featuring the talent of class attendees and local musicians.

Lendon Noe, the Professor of the Fine Arts Department, shared what to expect.

“We have guitarists, we have keyboard artists coming up. We have songwriting workshop next Tuesday,” Noe said.

The classes are free and open to the public.

To learn more about class dates and times, click here.

