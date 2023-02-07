William Curtis Harlow, age 73, resident of Eads, Tennessee and husband of Sandra H. Harlow, passed away peacefully on Sunday afternoon, January 29, 2023 at his home.

William was born November 3, 1949 in Memphis, Tennessee, the son of the late Billy Joe Harlow and Ann Smith Grafton. He was employed as an Arkansas State Trooper for many years and loved his farm, especially riding his tractor. He enjoyed hunting and being on the Tennessee River in his pontoon boat with his family and friends.

Mr. Harlow is survived by his wife of 18 years, Sandra H. Harlow; his son, Patrick Harlow; two daughters, Beth Donley (Mark) and Kristen Tolleson; his sister, Marcia Alexander (Phil); three brothers, Steve Harlow, David Harlow (Glenda) and Rob Harlow (Lisa); three grandchildren, Heather Sapp (John), Matthew Donley and Hannah Donley; and two great-grandchildren, Remington Sapp and Hayes Sapp.

A gathering of family and friends of Mr. Harlow will be from 3 to 5 P.M. Saturday, February 11, 2023 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville, Tennessee.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be directed to the American Heart Association, 4728 Spottswood Avenue, Suite 214, Memphis, TN 38117.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.