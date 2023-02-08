Dinner held to support West Tennessee camp

A special fundraiser was held Wednesday to benefit an upcoming camp.



















Freed-Hardeman University held a fundraising meal to raise funds for their Mid-South Youth Camp.

Past campers and parents attended the event to support the camp and taste cuisines from across the country.

On the menu was everything from clam chowder and blueberry buckle to Korean tacos and Kung Pao chicken.

Brad Montague, the camp coordinator, told how the Mid-South Youth Camp makes such a large impact on kids across the area.

“It’s a space where kids can feel safe. It’s a space where kids can feel loved. It’s a space where kids can have their faith challenged, where they can be inspired. That’s what it did for me, and that’s what it’s doing for hundreds of kids every summer,” Montague said.

Mid-South Youth Camp, operated by FHU, started as a two-week camp at Chickasaw State Park more than 60 years ago. It has since expanded to a 77-acre site.

For more information on the Mid-South Youth Camp and how your child can sign up, click here.

