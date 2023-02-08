FHU breaks enrollment record once again

HENDERSON, Tenn. — Freed-Hardeman University has once again set an enrollment record.

A news release says this is the third consecutive year that a record has been set for the spring semester.

They say a total of seven records have fallen this spring, according to FHU President David R. Shannon.

“Eight consecutive semesters of steady growth!” Shannon exclaimed. “We are grateful for all who have helped us continue attracting students who value a quality education in a Christian environment. We are thankful for all the students who come to Henderson to study and grow spiritually. Glory be to God.”

The head count for the next semester is more than 2,120.

“Our retention rate remains outstanding and increasing,” said Dave Clouse, the Vice President for Community Engagement. “I believe that indicates strong satisfaction with FHU’s academic quality and the campus culture.”

