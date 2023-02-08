Black History Month • Week Two

Harrell Carter

Occupation

Civil Rights Activist; West Tennessee NAACP Area Director; President of the Jackson-Madison County Branch President

What’s new at the JMC NAACP Branch?

A recent election of some new executive committee members to the branch in our recent election. We are excited about new faces to carry on the work of addressing the issues of racism and inequalities.

What does Black History mean to you?

Black History Month gives us the opportunity to re-focus on the mission of galvanizing the Jackson-Madison County citizens around the issues of race. Not for a day, a month, but 365 days of the year.

Do you celebrate Black History Month? If so, how?

I celebrate the month of February (and every month) to provide relevant education concerning systemic racism and how, by working together we can

address it.

Who do you look up to and why? Does their work affect you? If so, how?

I havemy parents and family to thank for my focus on the issues that I am passionate about.

Is there anything we missed or anything you’d like to add?

We are all human. We are all a part of the problem. Let’s be a part of the solution.

