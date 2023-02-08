Man found after fleeing from law enforcement

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — One man has been apprehended after escaping the police in handcuffs.

Early Wednesday afternoon, WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News received a tip of a search going on in Rutherford.

Sources say that a man was apprehended in Rutherford for an apparent vandalism.

Somehow, he was able to escape officers while handcuffed, which triggered a search by Rutherford police, Dyer police, and the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office.

The search also forced local elementary schools to go in lockdown.

After speaking with a neighbor nearby, he says he didn’t know what was going on until law enforcement parked near his home.

He said more than five law enforcement cars were on the scene for about an hour until the man was apprehended.

Later, he was apprehended in a wooded area near Northerns Chapel Road. He was transported to the Gibson County Complex.

