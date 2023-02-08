Minister Cynthia McCurry Jones
Services for Minister Cynthia McCurry Jones, age 65 of Humboldt, Tennessee will be held on Saturday, February 11, 2023, 11:00 A.M., at the Hosley Chapel C.M.E. Church. The interment will be in the Highland Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends on Friday, from 4:00-6:00 P.M., at the Stephenson-Shaw Chapel.
If you like to send flowers in memory of Minister Jones, you can visit our website at https://www.stephenson-shaw.co
The Live Webcast for Minister Jones, will begin on Saturday, at 10:55 A.M., (C.S.T.). If you’re viewing via YouTube, click on this link https://youtube.com/@donniebra
For more information contact Stephenson-Shaw Funeral Home at (731) 427-7411.