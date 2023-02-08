Services for Minister Cynthia McCurry Jones, age 65 of Humboldt, Tennessee will be held on Saturday, February 11, 2023, 11:00 A.M., at the Hosley Chapel C.M.E. Church. The interment will be in the Highland Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends on Friday, from 4:00-6:00 P.M., at the Stephenson-Shaw Chapel.

If you like to send flowers in memory of Minister Jones, you can visit our website at https://www.stephenson-shaw.co m/obituaries/Cynthia-Jones-25/ #!/TributeWall

The Live Webcast for Minister Jones, will begin on Saturday, at 10:55 A.M., (C.S.T.). If you’re viewing via YouTube, click on this link https://youtube.com/@donniebra dford7888. If you’re viewing by Desktop, Laptop or iPad, log on to our website at stephenson-shaw.com and go to her Obituary, click Photo/Video then click Play. If you are viewing via Smartphone, go to our website click on her Obituary.

For more information contact Stephenson-Shaw Funeral Home at (731) 427-7411.