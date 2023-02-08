Mugshots : Madison County : 2/06/23 – 2/07/23

Damelia Hurt Damelia Hurt: Kidnapping

Alicia Brown Alicia Brown: Aggravated domestic assault

Alicia Lake Alicia Lake: Unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law

Allen Gaskins Allen Gaskins: Driving on revoked/suspended license

Antoinette Conrad Antoinette Conrad: Aggravated assault



Brandon Borgilt Brandon Borgilt: Aggravated domestic assault

Britney Thomas Britney Thomas: Criminal trespass

Chyna Martin Chyna Martin: Vandalism

Daniel Brasfield Daniel Brasfield: Violation of probation

Deadrick Collier Deadrick Collier: Violation of probation, violation of community corrections, failure to appear



Felicia Wilson Felicia Wilson: Kidnapping

Jaquinn Williams Jaquinn Williams: Aggravated domestic assault, violation of probation

John Winfield John Winfield: Failure to appear

Joshua Francis Joshua Francis: Violation of probation

Keeuntaye Jackson Keeuntaye Jackson: Violation of probation



Markettus Broyld Markettus Broyld: Sexual exploitation of a minor

Rondrez Billings Rondrez Billings: Violation of parole

Roshawn Mays Roshawn Mays: Simple domestic assault

Shampane Goodman Shampane Goodman: Vandalism

Toinette Smith Toinette Smith: Violation of probation



Willie Robinson Willie Robinson: Public intoxication

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 2/06/23 and 7 a.m. on 2/07/23.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.