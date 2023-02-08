Mugshots : Madison County : 2/06/23 – 2/07/23 1 hour ago WBBJ Staff, Damelia Hurt Damelia Hurt: Kidnapping Alicia Brown Alicia Brown: Aggravated domestic assault Alicia Lake Alicia Lake: Unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law Alicia Lake: Unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law Show Caption Hide Caption Allen Gaskins Allen Gaskins: Driving on revoked/suspended license Antoinette Conrad Antoinette Conrad: Aggravated assault Brandon Borgilt Brandon Borgilt: Aggravated domestic assault Britney Thomas Britney Thomas: Criminal trespass Chyna Martin Chyna Martin: Vandalism Daniel Brasfield Daniel Brasfield: Violation of probation Deadrick Collier Deadrick Collier: Violation of probation, violation of community corrections, failure to appear Felicia Wilson Felicia Wilson: Kidnapping Jaquinn Williams Jaquinn Williams: Aggravated domestic assault, violation of probation John Winfield John Winfield: Failure to appear Joshua Francis Joshua Francis: Violation of probation Keeuntaye Jackson Keeuntaye Jackson: Violation of probation Markettus Broyld Markettus Broyld: Sexual exploitation of a minor Rondrez Billings Rondrez Billings: Violation of parole Roshawn Mays Roshawn Mays: Simple domestic assault Shampane Goodman Shampane Goodman: Vandalism Toinette Smith Toinette Smith: Violation of probation Willie Robinson Willie Robinson: Public intoxication The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 2/06/23 and 7 a.m. on 2/07/23. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...emailPrintFacebookTwitterLinkedin