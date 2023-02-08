Nite Lite Theatre bringing ‘Mary Poppins’ to Milan

TRENTON, Tenn. — A local theatre group is bringing a magical production to Gibson County.

Nite Lite Theater is presenting “Mary Poppins” on March 17-19 and March 24-26.

Disney’s “Mary Poppins” is a musical fantasy that focuses on the children of a wealthy family and their adventures with their new magical nanny.

Performances will be held at 7 p.m. on the Friday and Saturday shows, and at 2 p.m. for the shows on Sundays.

The show will take place at Milan Middle School, located at 4040 Middle Road in Milan.

Click here for ticket information, or here to learn more about Nite Lite Theatre.

