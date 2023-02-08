The Ned reveals upcoming performance season

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local performance venue reveals a list of upcoming performances.

The Ned welcomed Jackson media partners on Wednesday for Media Appreciation Day.

The upcoming 2023-24 season will include productions of “The Diary of Anne Frank,” “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,” and “Mean Girls.”

Guests included Mayor Scott Conger, as well as some of the community collaborators involved in upcoming productions.

“So of the upcoming shows that we’ll have in our next season, most excited about “Dreamgirls.” That one is going to be such a fun show and event to have on The Ned stage,” said David McCall, Executive Director of The Ned. “Also excited about the 50th anniversary of our children and teens theater, so that we’ll celebrate with the production of “Cinderella.”

The media was invited to stay for a catered lunch after.

Click here for ticket information and to learn more about The Ned.

For more news in the Jackson area, click here.