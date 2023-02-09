Roger Day Jr. was born on July 5, 1947 to the late Roger Day and Maggie Nell Day of Jackson, TN. He entered into eternal rest on Monday January 30, 2023, at Jackson Madison County General Hospital.

Roger attended school in Madison County. After school, he moved to Detroit, Michigan where he worked for Ford Motor Company for many years. He moved back to Jackson, TN 1979. Roger united in holy matrimony to Carolyn Stanley.

He was preceded in death by one sister, Gladys Day Taylor, two brothers Willie R. Batchelor and Buford L. Day, Sr.

He leaves to cherish his memories his devoted wife Carolyn Day, two sons Reuben Day of Detroit, MI, Rudy Day of Nashville, TN, One stepdaughter, Angie Stanley of Nashville,

TN, one stepson Christopher Stanley of Bardstown, KY, two special nieces Arianna Stanley-Ware and Alayna Stanley-Ware of Jackson, TN. Four sisters, Vernell Day Manning, Teretha Day Owens, Demetra Day Taylor and Marchseen Day, Four brothers, Calvin (Maggie) Day, Charlie (Geneva) Day, James (Deborah) Day, Michael (Vanessa) Day, all of Jackson, TN. A host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends who all love and miss him dearly.

Memorial service for the late Roger Day Jr. will be held on Saturday February 11, 2023 at 12 pm. The memorial service will be held at Affordable Funerals Chapel located at 116 Allen Ave in Jackson, TN 38305.

For any further inquiries, please contact Affordable Funerals and Cremation Services at 731.736.4333