City to pull recycling bins ahead of Jackson Recycling Center opening

JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson announces the Health and Sanitation Department will be pulling the recycling bins from all three locations by the end of February.

According to a news release, this is in order to compete maintenance and begin preparing for the new Jackson Recycling Center, expected to open this spring.

“We are in the preparation phase of repainting and getting the bins updated for the new recycling center,” said City of Jackson Recycling Coordinator Robin Chance. “Our Street Department construction crews are working to prepare the grounds for the center and we are looking forward to the grand opening.”

The bins, which are currently located at Malesus Park, North Park, and Westwood Gardens, will be moved on the following dates:

Metal recycling bins will be removed from all three locations on February 15.

Recycling bins for paper and cardboard will be removed on February 24.

The new recycling center, which will be located on Conalco Drive, will collect metals, plastics, cardboard and paper. Click here for more information.

