Do the Write Thing competition begins

JACKSON, Tenn. — An annual local writing competition kicked off on Thursday.

The Jackson Do the Write Thing challenge kick off event was held at Bemis Middle School.

Organizers say the challenge gives middle school students an opportunity to examine the impact of violence on their lives in classroom discussions and in written form.

They do so by communicating what they think should be done to change the culture of violence.

The program ultimately seeks to empower these students to break cycles of violence in their homes, schools, and communities.

“We have a local celebration in May. We celebrate the top 20 that wrote the most impressive essays, and then in July, we’ll select two of the top 20. Then we’ll go to Washington, D.C. on an all-expense paid trip there with there parents and their teacher,” said Annette Graves, the Chair of the Do the Write Thing challenge.

Since it’s start in 2008, more than $10,000 students from the district have accepted the challenge and submitted writings for Do the Write Thing.

