|Obituary form for Paris Post-Intelligencer
McEvoy Funeral Home, Inc.
Paris, TN 38242 Phone # (731)642-1441
|Name: City & State
|Eddie Forrest of Paris, TN
|Age:
|61
|Date of Death:
|Wednesday, February 08, 2023
|Place of Death:
|His residence
|Funeral Time/Day:
|2:00 PM Monday February 13, 2023
|Place of Funeral:
|McEvoy Funeral Home
|Minister/Celebrant:
|Mike Wimberley
|Pallbearers:
|Honorary Pallbearers: Henry County Sheriff’s Dept.
|Visitation:
|12:00-4:00 PM Sunday February 12, 2023 and after 11:00 AM Monday
|Date/Place of Birth:
|August 11, 1961 in Henry Co., TN
|Both Parents Names:
|James William Forrest, preceded and Eva Owen (Ron) Dix of Paris, TN
|Spouse:
|Amanda Forrest of Paris, TN; Married: April 4, 2004
|Daughters: City/State
|Mischelle (Jamie) Hoofman of Paris, TN
Jessica Forrest of Dyersburg, TN
|Sons: City/State
|Lonnie Forrest of Paris, TN
Tyler Forrest of Paris, TN
Brandon Forrest of Paris, TN
|Sisters: City/State
|Retha Burns of Paris, TN
|Brothers: City/State
|Tim (Cheryl) Forrest of Puryear, TN
Randy Carter of Henry County, TN
Ronnie Carter of Henry Co., TN
Dean Carter, preceded
|Grandchildren:
|Alex Forrest, Reagan Jackson, Zander Gates, Zoey Gates, and Zayde Forrest
|Other Relatives:
|Numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
|Personal Information:
|Eddie was a Veteran of the US Army and worked and retired after 31 years from the Henry Co. Sheriff’s Department as Sergeant. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, and gardener. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The Shed, P.O. Box 639, Paris, TN 38242