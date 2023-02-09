Eddie Forrest

Forrest Eddie
Name: City & State Eddie Forrest of Paris, TN
Age: 61
Date of Death: Wednesday, February 08, 2023
Place of Death: His residence
Funeral Time/Day: 2:00 PM Monday February 13, 2023
Place of Funeral: McEvoy Funeral Home
Minister/Celebrant: Mike Wimberley
Pallbearers: Honorary Pallbearers: Henry County Sheriff’s Dept.
Visitation: 12:00-4:00 PM Sunday February 12, 2023 and after 11:00 AM Monday
Date/Place of Birth: August 11, 1961 in Henry Co., TN
Both Parents Names: James William Forrest, preceded and Eva Owen (Ron) Dix of Paris, TN
Spouse: Amanda Forrest of Paris, TN; Married: April 4, 2004
Daughters: City/State Mischelle (Jamie) Hoofman of Paris, TN

Jessica Forrest of Dyersburg, TN
Sons: City/State Lonnie Forrest of Paris, TN

Tyler Forrest of Paris, TN

Brandon Forrest of Paris, TN
Sisters: City/State Retha Burns of Paris, TN
Brothers: City/State Tim (Cheryl) Forrest of Puryear, TN

Randy Carter of Henry County, TN

Ronnie Carter of Henry Co., TN

Dean Carter, preceded
Grandchildren: Alex Forrest, Reagan Jackson, Zander Gates, Zoey Gates, and Zayde Forrest
Other Relatives: Numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Personal Information: Eddie was a Veteran of the US Army and worked and retired after 31 years from the Henry Co. Sheriff’s Department as Sergeant. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, and gardener. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The Shed, P.O. Box 639, Paris, TN 38242

