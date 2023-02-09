‘Escanaba in da Moonlight’ comes to Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — A fan favorite is coming back to the stage.

‘Escanaba in da Moonlight’ comes to Jackson

‘Escanaba in da Moonlight’ comes to Jackson

‘Escanaba in da Moonlight’ comes to Jackson

‘Escanaba in da Moonlight’ comes to Jackson

‘Escanaba in da Moonlight’ comes to Jackson

The Jackson Theatre Guild will present “Escanaba in da Moonlight” at the Bandstand on North Star Drive in Jackson.

The show will kicked off Thursday, with several more shows to follow. The performers told what the show will be about.

“This is ‘Escanaba in da Moonlight.’ It’s about how I try to bag a buck. I’m in danger of being the only Soady in the history of Soady never to bag a buck. Ain’t that right pops? It’s the truth, unfortunately. Yeah. Yeah,” said actor Sam Mauck, who is portraying Reuben Soady in “Escanaba in da Moonlight.”

This production is not part of the Jackson Theatre Guild’s regular season and does not qualify for season ticket usage.

For more information on times and tickets to see the show, click here.

Find more local news here.