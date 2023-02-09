FHU Theatre bringing two productions to stage this month

HENDERSON, Tenn. — Freed-Hardeman University Theatre is preparing for a double-dose of productions this month.

FHU Theatre will present “Wait Until Dark” and “Working for Crumbs” from Thursday, February 23 through Saturday, February 25.

Performances of the student-directed “Wait Until Dark” will take place at the Black Box Theatre, while “Working for Crumbs” will be performed at Loyd Auditorium.

FHU senior theatre major Dailey Reitmair is directing “Wait Until Dark,” and without revealing the plot, teased the audience with a question: “Will one blind woman be able to see through the lies of those around her? They will have to wait to find out.”

“Working for Crumbs,” which will be directed by FHU Director of Theatre Cliff Thompson, is described as “9 to 5” meets “Weekend At Bernies.”

The shows will run simultaneously, with performances for each set for 7 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and showtimes at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Thompson says this is the first time FHU Theatre has offered two productions simultaneously.

“This is quite an undertaking, but the students have worked very hard and have been diligent with rehearsals and scheduling,” Thompson said. “The shows have been organized so that audiences will have the opportunity to view them multiple times, which I hope they do because the shows offer comedy and thrills.”

General admission tickets for all shows are $12/person. To purchase tickets, click here.

