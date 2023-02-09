Fundraiser held to benefit scholarship pageant

JACKSON, Tenn. — Residents came together Thursday night to taste rare wines and liquors for a good cause.

Fundraiser held to benefit scholarship pageant

Fundraiser held to benefit scholarship pageant

Fundraiser held to benefit scholarship pageant

Fundraiser held to benefit scholarship pageant

Fundraiser held to benefit scholarship pageant



Fundraiser held to benefit scholarship pageant

Fundraiser held to benefit scholarship pageant

Fundraiser held to benefit scholarship pageant

Fundraiser held to benefit scholarship pageant

The annual Corks and Crowns fundraiser took place at the DoubleTree Hotel in Jackson.

Those in attendance were given the chance to taste from 100 different rare drinks from a private collection.

The event helps to raise funds for the Miss Jackson and Miss Madison County Volunteer Scholarship Pageant and provides scholastic opportunities for Miss Jackson.

This year’s Miss Jackson is Marti Sullivan.

Find more local news here.