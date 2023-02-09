Hundreds of dogs to compete at Jackson Fairgrounds in March

JACKSON, Tenn. — Hundreds of dogs will be making their way to the Hub City for a special event next month.

The Jackson Tennessee Dog Fanciers Association and the Tupelo Kennel Club are joining to present their All-Breed Dog Show.

Dogs and their owners will strut their stuff in the show ring at the Jackson Fairgrounds, located at 800 South Highland Avenue.

The show will take place from Thursday, March 23 through Sunday, March 26, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

Events include judging of various dog breeds, obedience trials, rally trials, and more.

Admission to the event is completely free, and the whole community is invited to join the fun.

Click here to view the show program.

For more news in the Jackson area, click here.