Kyle Barron joins Greater Jackson Chamber as Chief Community Development Officer

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Greater Jackson Chamber is announcing a new addition to their team.

Kyle Barron, Ed.D., is joining the Chamber as their new chief community development officer.

A West Tennessee transplant who currently lives in Jackson, Barron most recently served as vice president of student services at Jackson State Community College.

In his new role with the Chamber, Barron will oversee public affairs, community development and internal strategy.

“I’m thrilled to be joining a great team at an amazing time in our city’s history,” said Barron. “How we respond and grow over the next five years will set the direction for Jackson for generations to come. I am excited to play a role in making Jackson a place that others look to as a role model for a city development and a city that all Jacksonians are proud to call home.”

Barron currently serves on the Jackson Empowerment Taskforce for the City of Jackson, as a Site-Based Committee member for Alexander Elementary School, and as a previous member of the Tennessee Board of Regents Equity Design Team.

“Adding Kyle to our team further strengthens our organization in Jackson, Madison County and the entire region,” said Kyle Spurgeon, Greater Jackson Chamber president/CEO. “His understanding of public affairs, leadership and the value of personal relationships makes him a perfect fit during this time of unparalleled growth opportunities.”

A news release states Barron brings experience in workforce development, public affairs, and project management from 17 years in higher education.

