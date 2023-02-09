Red Cross holds open house for potential volunteers

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local non-profit opened its door on Thursday, inviting the public to volunteer to join its mission of helping people in times of need.

American Red Cross Open House

The Mid West Tennessee Chapter of the American Red Cross held an open house at its headquarters in north Jackson for anyone who’s interested in becoming a volunteer with the organization.

Organizers say they’re working to recruit even more volunteers right now.

Volunteers say there’s so much becoming a volunteer with the Red Cross can offer and receive.

“Volunteering is very rewarding. You can find us anywhere where there is a disaster, whether it’s local, regional, national or international,” said Monika Sawdy, a volunteer and registered nurse with the American Red Cross.

“Just gives you a sense of purpose, sense of belonging and a good avenue of being able to give back. And it’s all about what we can give back to our community,” said Lou Holsonbach, who is in the armed forces and a volunteer with the American Red Cross.

If you would like more information in becoming a volunteer with the Red Cross, click here.

