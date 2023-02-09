Search on for new Director of Schools

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A West Tennessee school system is looking for a new director.

According to a news release, the Director of Schools for Weakley County Schools, Randy Frazier, is planning to retire by the end of the school year. This announcement has kicked off the school board’s search for a replacement.

“We are strongly encouraging any and all qualified candidates to apply. This application is open to interested individuals from all over our region, State, and beyond. It’s the ultimate goal of the Search Committee to find the best possible candidate for the position, and our methodical approach to this interview process sets us up for success. The next Director of Schools has very big shoes to fill, but we have no doubt that a very skilled and qualified pool of candidates will apply to serve our communities in this essential role,” said School Board Chairman Steve Vantrease.

Vantrease urges anyone who is qualified to apply. The person selected would begin their new position on or even before July 1 of this year, the release says.

Anyone with questions can call the Board Secretary, Patricia Adams, at (731) 364-2247.

