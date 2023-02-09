Sharon Annette Comage, age 59, passed away after a brief illness on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at the Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

She was an inspiration to all who knew her. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at 1:00 PM at the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home in Brownsville, TN with Pastor Larie Springfield officiating.

Sharon was born on June 1, 1963, to Moses and Betty Owens Comage, both who preceded her in death. She worked in production at SRG Global. She enjoyed cooking, sitting outside on the porch, and especially found pleasure in spending time with her grandchildren. She always held her friends and family close to her heart.

She is survived by her husband, Robert Lee Boyd; two sons, Roger Comage (Dana), and Lemar Allen; two daughters, Tinika Comage and Tyeshia Allen; four brothers, Moses Comage, Jr. (Kim), Ivory Comage, Danny Comage, Darryll Comage; five sisters, Pamela Martin (Alex), Linda Comage, Arnetta Comage Liggins, Modelia Thomkins, Shantia Landrum. She leaves a legacy of love for her 10 grandchildren, Lavanski, Roger, Jr., Antavius, Samiria, Malachi, Makayli, Madyson, Shu’nya, Jada, and Jordan.

Honorary Pallbearers are Lee Liggins, Jr., Corrie Morton, Jason Wilder, Cordarrell Comage, Kevin Owens, Japaul Comage, Sr. All arrangements and services are under the direction of the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home in Brownsville, TN.