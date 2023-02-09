Valentine’s Day themed blood drive held to save lives

JACKSON, Tenn. — LIFELINE Blood Services hosted their Gift from the Heart blood drive.

Thursday, donors received a themed t-shirt and a free box of chocolates.

All donors had the opportunity to enter to win giveaways, like a dinner for two from the Old Town Spaghetti Store, flowers from J Kent Freeman Floral Designs, the DoubleTree Hotel, and more.

“We are having a great turnout. Of course we love to have people in every donor chair, so we encourage everyone to come on out. If you donated today, thank you for helping us save lives. Every donation saves up to three lives right here in West Tennessee,” said Melinda Reid, the Marketing Manager for LIFELINE.

LIFELINE Blood Services is located at 183 Sterling Farms Drive in north Jackson.

