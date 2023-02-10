$15,000 grant to go to students in local school system

JACKSON, Tenn. — A grant of $15,000 is going to students in the Jackson-Madison County School System.

Photo courtesy: Jackson-Madison County Schools

The grant is going towards North Parkway Middle School’s Club Day, which was created in 2021 to help students find a career that interests them.

The grant comes from the Roberts Award for School Innovation and New Leaders alumna Dr. LaDonna Braswell.

“College and career preparation is instrumental in preparing students to achieve their dreams and contribute positively to society. This grant will help fund our Club Day experience and offer authentic career experiences for students,” Braswell said.

Clubs that students can join include, but are not limited to, 4-H, Web Design, Spanish, Business, Agriculture, Media/Press and STEM.

The news release from the school system says that the Roberts Award for School Innovation highlights the work of New Leaders alumni by funding student enrichment projects in schools served by alumni of the New Leaders Aspiring Principals or Emerging Leaders programs.

“The Roberts Award will also provide stipends for professionals to offer valuable opportunities for student engagement and for the purchase of academic content focused on high demand careers. Our vision at North Parkway Middle School is to prepare all scholars for the college or career of their choice,” Braswell said.

