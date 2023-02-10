Celebration of Black History Month continues at City Hall

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff,

JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson held another live event on Friday for Black History Month.

EJ Shelton performed several songs at Jackson City Hall, and James Cherry gave a poetry reading.

It’s all part of a month-long celebration full of art and performances by locals.

The next event will take place next Friday.

Find more local news here.

Categories: Gallery, Local News, News

Related Posts