Celebration of Black History Month continues at City Hall

JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson held another live event on Friday for Black History Month.

EJ Shelton performed several songs at Jackson City Hall, and James Cherry gave a poetry reading.

It’s all part of a month-long celebration full of art and performances by locals.

The next event will take place next Friday.

