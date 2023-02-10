Chocolate and Wine Tasting to be held this weekend

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Love is in the air and one winery is celebrating ahead of Valentine’s Day.

This weekend, Century Farm Winery is holding a Valentine’s Chocolate and Wine pairing. If you reserve tickets, you will receive a tasting of four wines and four chocolates.

Each wine is paired with its own unique chocolate. During the event, you will also go through the history of the winery.

Holly Comer, with Century Farm Winery, says it’s all about having a good time.

“It’s all about just chilling, hanging out, bring a friend, learn a little bit about the wine and enjoy some chocolate. And you should never feel intimidated when you come to a wine tasting here at Century Farm because we really do strive to educate just a little bit and have a lot of fun,” Comer said.

The Chocolate and Wine pairing will be held on Saturday, February 11, and Sunday, February 12.

