Health department shifts COVID-19 vaccine schedule
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has a new schedule for COVID-19 vaccinations.
The health department says that, effective immediately, vaccines for COVID-19 will be given only on Wednesdays and Fridays.
Wednesdays will be for first and second doses, and Friday will be for vaccine and boosters for children under 12-years-old.
No appointment will be needed to get the vaccine.
For questions on COVID-19, they say to call their COVID-19 Hotline at (731) 240-1771.
Find more local news here.