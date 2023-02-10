Health department shifts COVID-19 vaccine schedule

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has a new schedule for COVID-19 vaccinations.

The health department says that, effective immediately, vaccines for COVID-19 will be given only on Wednesdays and Fridays.

Wednesdays will be for first and second doses, and Friday will be for vaccine and boosters for children under 12-years-old.

No appointment will be needed to get the vaccine.

For questions on COVID-19, they say to call their COVID-19 Hotline at (731) 240-1771.

