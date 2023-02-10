Lost • Humboldt, Tn

WBBJ Staff,

Pet Info

I am reporting a pet that was
Lost
Date Lost/Found
02/09/2023
City where pet was Lost/Found
Humboldt, Tn
Intersection or Closest Road where pet was Lost/Found
18th Ave and Main St
Pet’s Name (if known)
Mollie
Type of Pet (Dog, Cet, etc.)
Dog
Breed of Pet
Shitzu
Gender
Female
Age of Pet
Senior
Size of Pet
Small (0-20 lbs)
Pet was (check all that apply)
  • Wearing collar or harness
Color/Markings
She is black and white with short hair
Any additional information you’d like to add?
She is a very friendly and kind dog. She is getting older, and her eyesight is not that great.

Contact Info

Name
Eric Visnick
Phone
(731) 420-0166
Email
ericvisnick@yahoo.com

For more information on Lost & Found Pets, click here.

Categories: Gibson County, Local News, Lost & Found Pets

