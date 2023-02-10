Jackson businesses make plans for Super Bowl Sunday

JACKSON, Tenn. — With Super Bowl Sunday is approaching, some local businesses are planning events.

Quite a few businesses are gearing up for a fun night of food, beverages, and football.

Most of these restaurants and bars are providing special deals for Super Bowl Sunday.

Bourbon and Barley will host a live radio show in their building to start their festivities. This is Bourbon and Barley’s first time doing a Super Bowl event.

“News Talk Radio is going to be out here, 96.5. They’re going to be giving away a television. What we’re going to be doing for the Super Bowl at that point is they’re kind of going to be doing like a pregame sort of situation. They’re going to be here from like one to five, just kind of hanging out. They’re going to do a live broadcast from here,” said

Another place to watch Super Bowl LVII is Hub City Brewing. They’re also planning to show the game on Sunday, as well and feature entertainment and some beverage specials.

“So we’ll have the game on all the TVs. We’ll have the sound on. We’ll have our bowling, will be half priced,” “It’s just going to be a really good time. Everybody’s going to be hanging out having some really good brews. So everybody should come out and check us out.”

Other local business including Buffalo Wild Wings, and Wings Etc. will also be showing the Chiefs-Eagles match-up.

The Super Bowl is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.

