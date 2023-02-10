Local florist ready for Valentine’s Day rush

JACKSON, Tenn. — What would Valentine’s Day be without flowers?

The impact of inflation and weather isn’t stopping City Florist in downtown Jackson. Several arrangements are already prepped and ready to go.

Staff members have been busy since January, taking orders and getting vases just in time for the holiday rush.

Florists and other customers go through the assortment until they’ve found the one, or many, that are best for them.

“We have a dozen roses, half dozen roses. Designer’s choice. We have a lot of different varieties. We also have a website, cityfloristjackson.com, where we have a lot more pre-made, orderable arrangements,” said owner Fred Birmingham.

Birmingham says flowers are always a top choice for Valentine’s Day and you don’t have to break the bank.

He says you can’t put a price on the memories of giving your loved ones a smile.

