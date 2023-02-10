Lynn Brown shares stories, talks Black history as guest speaker

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local health care service opens its doors and hearts to listen to stories that bring a new insight.

Home Instead invited members of the community out to listen to the stories of their guest speaker, Lynn Brown.

Brown is an Alabama native who moved to Lexington in the 1970s, where he continued his journey of changing the narrative.

Brown gained the honor of being the first Black Vice Principal and volleyball head coach at Lexington High School, and other accomplishments as well.

From humble beginnings, Brown and his siblings created a legacy of changing history through education, with the push of his parents.

“We don’t want you all to stay here and do what we are doing, we want you all to get an education. Go to Sunday School. And go to church and do what you’re supposed to do,” Brown said.

“Because you’re a senior doesn’t mean you don’t have hopes and dreams anymore. And we want to focus on that,” said Mike Murphy, general manager of Home Instead. “We’re in the home to keep seniors safe and independent for as long as possible. And it’s really important for us to, you know, tell their story, to dig into that to value them to learn about them. So we can not only serve them with empathy, but hopefully gain friendships.”

For the last two years, Brown has been able to share Black history facts that he has experienced in his 83 years.

“I thank God for you all having me to come to Jackson, Tennessee, today to talk to you about Black history,” Brown said. “It makes me feel good to know somebody to sit and stand and look and listen to what I have to say and make me feel real good. Because I’m gonna tell you what, why should I die and I know something, don’t tell you and let you know about it?”

Refreshments and informational handouts were also available during the event for those who attended.

Click here for more of our Black History Month coverage.