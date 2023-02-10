Mary Jeane Halliburton Beene, age 76, passed away on February 9, 2023 at Auburn Healthcare in Kentucky. Graveside services will be held at Marvins Chapel Cemetery on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 3 PM.

Mary was born in Memphis, TN on January 1, 1947 to Thomas and Mary Moore Halliburton. She was very outgoing and loved to shop. She was a wonderful artist and enjoyed painting. She had a love for all animals, but especially horses as she owned and bred many. Mary adored her grandchildren Paige and Patrick who referred to her as their MiMi.

Jean is survived by her husband, William Pat Beene; son, Jon Beene (Tracy); brother, Thomas Halliburton, Jr. (Cheryl); sisters, Sissy Lott (Marshall) and Judy Roten (Neal); two grandchildren, Paige Elizabeth Beene and Patrick Craven Beene; and two great grandchildren, Penelope Chayse and Gracelyn Louise. She was preceded in death by her parents Thomas and Mary Moore Halliburton.

All arrangements are under the direction of the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home in Brownsville, TN.