Mugshots : Madison County : 2/09/23 – 2/10/23 2 hours ago WBBJ Staff, Andre Dowell Andre Dowell: Vandalism, violation of probation Jeremy Tate Jeremy Tate: Aggravated assault Cassandra Hall Cassandra Hall: Violation of probation, violation of community corrections Earl Taylor Earl Taylor: Violation of probation Isaac Ocana Isaac Ocana: Driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law, leaving the scene of an accident Isaac Ocana: Driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law, leaving the scene of an accident Show Caption Hide Caption Stephen Dixon Stephen Dixon: Violation of probation Termail Conner Termail Conner: Violation of probation, violation of community corrections The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 2/09/23 and 7 a.m. on 2/10/23. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...emailPrintFacebookTwitterLinkedin