NFL player helps to kickoff rebuilding

JACKSON, Tenn. — An NFL player helped kickoff rebuilding during the Super Bowl weekend.





As part of the Kickoff Rebuild event, Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ running back Leonard Fournette teamed up with Rebuilding Together and Lowe’s to help revitalize a neighborhood in Glendale, Arizona during the Super Bowl weekend.

They’ll be fixing six homes that need major repairs. They’re able to step in and repair the homes at no cost to the homeowner.

Many of the recipients are long-term residents that have been in their homes for decades.

The repairs will allow the residents to stay in their homes without any safety or health concerns.

Fournette says he’s happy to play a part in helping these families.

“While I’m here on my journey, my impact is to impact as many lives as I can. I’m very grateful for this opportunity. Major, major love and respect for Rebuilding Together and Lowe’s, the family. I appreciate it,” Fournette said.

This is the 28th annual Kickoff to Rebuild event.

You can find more national news here.