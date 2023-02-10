Old Country Store offers unique Valentine’s dinner experience

JACKSON, Tenn. — The deadline for reservations have now closed, but a local restaurant is putting the finishing touches on a unique Valentine’s dinner experience.

Brooks Shaw’s Old Country Store is having its third annual Valentine’s Day three-course dinner for couples.

It will be held from Monday, February 13 through Wednesday, February 15 at the Providence House in the Casey Jones Village.

It gives couples a chance to dine in a historic setting.

Brooks Shaw, the General Manager of the Old Country Store, talked about the unique take on the season of love.

“It’s a wonderful way to repurpose an old home and to be able to give it new life, a new chapter, and for people to enjoy. It’s a unique event for West Tennesseans to be able to do with their loved ones,” Shaw said.

Seating for the three course dinner will take place at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. each day.

If you didn’t get a reservation for the Providence House Meal, the Old Country Store will be offering a steak carving station at no additional cost to diners in their original buffet.

