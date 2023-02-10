Ribbon cutting held for Basil and Bourbon

JACKSON, Tenn. — One local business held a ribbon cutting for a new facility.

Ribbon cutting held for Basil and Bourbon

Ribbon cutting held for Basil and Bourbon

Ribbon cutting held for Basil and Bourbon

Ribbon cutting held for Basil and Bourbon

Ribbon cutting held for Basil and Bourbon



Ribbon cutting held for Basil and Bourbon

Ribbon cutting held for Basil and Bourbon

Ribbon cutting held for Basil and Bourbon

Ribbon cutting held for Basil and Bourbon

Basil and Bourbon held a grand opening to celebrate a new kitchen and facility for the business.

The ribbon cutting was held Friday, followed by a food tasting and refreshments.

Basil and Bourbon is one of Jackson’s newest caterers, offering traditional catered fare as well as more upscale choices.

“We do all kinds of catering, all kinds of food. We’re really wide range, anywhere from smoking meat to, you know, pasta to lots of desserts. Frosted cakes and that kind of thing,” said owner Shay Miller.

Miller says some fan favorites include her Lemon Blueberry Cakes topped with sugared blueberries and her Maple Bacon Cupcakes.

Basil and Bourbon is now located on 151 Old Hickory Boulevard in Jackson.

Find more local news here.