A special group of West TN nurses honor those lost

JACKSON, Tenn. —One group of nurses gather to remember those who have passed on.

Nurses Honor Guard is made up of a group of volunteers who are nurses that come together to honor and say a final farewell to other nurses at their time of death.

Nurse Practitioner, Tammy Carter says, “You develop deep and meaningful bonds with your nurse counterparts and friendships that last a lifetime.”

The Nurse Honor Guard honors not only those they knew, but honors any nurse in the community who has passed on.

