Arlington Elementary hosts a very special tournament

JACKSON, Tenn.—On Saturday, approximately 100 students and coaches came to compete in the Arlington Winter Classic at Arlington Elementary.

The district will host 17 elementary and middle school VEX IQ Robotics Teams from across Middle and West Tennessee.





Director of Stem and Computer Science, Molly Plyler says that competing in robotics will benefit students.

“The skills that students acquire in robotics, not only is there academic content in math, science, computer programming, and engineering but all of these employability skills like oral and written communication and working together as a team,” Plyler said.

Plyler says that this will also benefit our economy in the future.

“Our local economy needs our students to have these skills, and robotics is such a fun way to let our students have that experience,” Plyler said.

Principle of Arlington Elementary, Dr. Shemon Reaves was happy that his school was chosen to host the competition.

“Being the chosen school to host the first Jackson-Madison County School Districts Robotics Tournament was an amazing feeling. It took a lot of people working together, a lot of proper

planning to have a great event. This has been an astronomical event here today,” Dr. Reaves said.

Dr. Reaves says that he loved seeing the kids have a great time.

“To see the smiles on kids faces here today, as they walk through the cardinal nest is amazing. All of the kids are excited, the parents are excited, and community stakeholders are excited. This is what the mission and vision of Arlington Elementary is all about,” Dr. Reaves said.

Plyler says that this is a competition that they would like to make annually.

For more local news, click here.