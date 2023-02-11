Chick-fil-A tests its first plant-based sandwich

UNDATED (AP) – Chick-fil-A is jumping on the plant-based bandwagon.

The Atlanta chain said Thursday that it’s testing its first plant-based entrée a breaded cauliflower sandwich at restaurants in Denver; Charleston, South Carolina; and the Greensboro, North Carolina, area.

The test begins Feb. 13. Chick-fil-A said its culinary team spent four years developing the sandwich after guests told the chain they wanted to add more vegetables to their diets.

The chain is a relative latecomer to the plant-based fast food scene. Burger King started selling its Impossible Whopper featuring a plant-based burger made by Impossible Foods in 2019.

